How many NFL games have been played in Brazil?

Brazil has quickly become a key stop on the NFL’s international calendar, with Sao Paulo hosting historic matchups before Rio de Janeiro joined the schedule. But how much NFL history has already been made in the country?

Brazil has quickly become one of the NFL’s most important international markets, and the league’s presence there has grown beyond fan events and marketing initiatives. The country has already hosted multiple regular-season games.

The first NFL game in Brazil took place in 2024, when the Green Bay Packers faced the Philadelphia Eagles at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo. One year later, the league returned to the same venue for the Chiefs vs Chargers matchup.

Now, the NFL is expanding its footprint to Rio de Janeiro. The Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys game at Maracana Stadium on September 27, 2026, will mark the league’s third regular-season game in Brazil and its first in Rio.

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Which NFL teams have played in Brazil?

Six NFL teams have played in Brazil through the 2025 season: the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys.

The first four have already played in Sao Paulo, while the Ravens and Cowboys are scheduled to make their Brazil debuts when they meet at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on September 27, 2026.

Zack Baun #53 of the Eagles sacks Malik Willis #2 of the Packers (Source: Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

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The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles made history in September 2024, facing each other at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo in the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in South America. The Eagles won 34-29 in a matchup that marked the beginning of the league’s current push into the Brazilian market.

A year later, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers returned to Corinthians Arena for the second NFL game in Brazil. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 27-21 on September 5, 2025, in the league’s Week 1 kickoff. The game attracted 47,627 fans, according to the NFL.

The list will expand in 2026 with the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys. Their Week 3 matchup at Maracana will be the first NFL regular-season game in Rio de Janeiro, as well as the third game hosted in Brazil overall.

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The NFL has also committed to bringing at least three regular-season games to Rio over a five-year period beginning in 2026, highlighting the league’s long-term plans for the Brazilian market.

Key takeaways