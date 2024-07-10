Dak Prescott spoke for the first time about his controversial injury with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott raised alarms when a pictured leaked on social media showing the quarterback with a walking boot on his right foot while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas. Terrible news for the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s important to remember that these weeks are crucial for Jerry Jones because the Cowboys’ owner has to decide if he’ll make Dak the highest paid player in the NFL with a contract extension.

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in 28 years and, after losing in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers, the future of the franchise doesn’t look promising.

Dak Prescott gets real about his ankle injury

Dak Prescott finally spoke about all the controversy around his right ankle and the famous walking boot. According to the star quarterback, there’s nothing to worry about.

“Honestly, I’m getting older. It’s the same ankle that I snapped and I had a nasty surgery on four years ago. So, a couple of hard days of training and you know, you get a little sore and you’re going on a fishing trip. You want to protect it and make sure things don’t get worse.”

This means Dak hasn’t any injury at all and was just cautious about what could happen while he was fishing in Mexico. Prescott couldn’t believe the frenzy on social media.

“Literally, it’s absolutely nothing. People are reaching, trying to make things that they aren’t. I’m getting older and have to take care of my body. I have to be smart. If I can take precautions and lessen something by putting on a boot, I’ll do it. Sorry that I caused such a worry.”