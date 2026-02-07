Cowboys key player willing to make big sacrifice to assist Jerry Jones regarding George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys are once again left pondering their future following another disappointing season, prompting owner Jerry Jones to consider potential roster changes. One name on the radar is George Pickens, a player whose future with the team has fans abuzz with anticipation.

The possibility of acquiring Pickens involves significant sacrifice from a key Cowboys player from last season. Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, CeeDee Lamb expressed his willingness to restructure his contract to facilitate a deal for Pickens, thereby aiding Jones in his quest to strengthen the team.

“I mean, if it’s necessary, honestly,” Lamb replied when asked about adjusting his contract to help financially secure Pickens’ place on the Cowboys. “I’m pretty good. But I know he’s gonna get every penny that he deserves here in Dallas.”

Lamb’s commitment and his remarks about Pickens underscore his dedication and work ethic, illustrating that he is prepared to do whatever it takes to support the Cowboys‘ success next season.

George Pickens with the Cowboys.

Why Pickens could be pivotal for the Cowboys

Pickens emerged as a vital substitute for Lamb during the regular season when injuries struck. After his trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens demonstrated his potential by posting impressive stats with the Cowboys.

He electrified fans with four standout moments in the regular season that offered a glimpse of playoff aspirations:

Week 12 vs. Philadelphia Eagles: His standout performance of the year saw him record 146 receiving yards and a touchdown in a crucial divisional clash.

Week 4 vs. Green Bay Packers: Pickens delivered his first multi-touchdown game for the Cowboys, racking up 134 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-40 shootout.

The “High-Point” Catch: A viral 17-yard reception where he leapt to seize the ball at its highest point, showcasing his noteworthy vertical prowess.

Week 16 vs. LA Chargers: A pivotal late-season showing where he amassed 130 yards and a touchdown, crucial for maintaining Dallas’ playoff positioning.

Jones’ vision for Pickens next season

Alongside Lamb’s statements about his willingness to aid in Pickens’ acquisition, Jones has already made a final decision regarding Pickens’ future with the Cowboys.

Securing Pickens would represent a strategic move by Jones to preserve a high-caliber player for the upcoming season, as the Cowboys’ fanbase eagerly awaits further roster enhancements to make a significant impact in the 2026-27 season.

