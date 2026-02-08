Jerry Jones has reportedly made shocking decision about George Pickens and his future with Cowboys in 2026

Jerry Jones appears to have made a decision about George Pickens and his future with the Dallas Cowboys. According to a report from Adam Schefter, the owner will place the franchise tag on the wide receiver so he cannot test free agency.

“The Dallas Cowboys are expected to place their franchise tag on Pro Bowl wide receiver George Pickens, league sources told ESPN. The projected cost of the one-year, fully guaranteed franchise tag for Pickens will be roughly $28 million.”

Now, the next step for Jones is to try to negotiate a contract extension with Pickens so that the star remains with the Cowboys long term. Alongside Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, George is a cornerstone for being Super Bowl contenders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

George Pickens could be upset with Jerry Jones and Cowboys

George Pickens could become upset with Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys because, in any negotiation, the franchise tag is not player-friendly. In fact, it is seen as a measure to tie a star down and potentially hinder a long-term contract extension.

David Mulugheta, Pickens’ agent, already had friction with Jones while negotiating a new deal for Micah Parsons, and it all ended in a historic trade to the Packers. Now, the start with Pickens is not the best.

Advertisement

George Pickens’ contract extension with Cowboys

see also George Pickens sends clear message about Jerry Jones and contract extension with Cowboys in 2026 after Micah Parsons’ trade

George Pickens will seek a contract extension with the Cowboys worth close to $35 million per season on a four-year deal. However, thanks to the franchise tag, Jerry Jones has all the leverage to drag things out and, if he chooses not to pay him, keep him on a one-year agreement under the tag. Instead of opting for an early extension, Jones has chosen more controversy in something that could impact their Super Bowl chances for 2026.