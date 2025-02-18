Lions OC John Morton reveals work plan for Jared Goff ahead of 2025 NFL season

The Detroit Lions‘ strong campaign last season led several key figures to pursue new opportunities. Ben Johnson became the new head coach of the Chicago Bears, leaving a vacancy at offensive coordinator, which was filled by John Morton. The newest member of Dan Campbell’s staff has now revealed his plan for working with quarterback Jared Goff heading into the 2025 NFL season.

In a recent conversation with Fox 2 Detroit’s Dan Miller, the newly appointed member of the Detroit Lions coaching staff, John Morton, stated that he has a good sense of Jared Goff’s mindset, having had a brief stint with the team in 2022.

“I think it’s big because it all starts with the quarterback,” Morton said. “Just kind of knowing him — and when I was here, I was in the quarterback room. So, I have a feel of what he likes, what he doesn’t. That’s important as a play-caller. We’ll continue here when the players come back and stuff, so I’ll get to know more about him and the plays that he really likes a lot and what they’ve been doing good here.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, the former offensive coordinator of the New York Jets stated that he aims to maintain continuity with the approach that has yielded positive results for the franchise in recent years.

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions celebrates with head coach Dan Campbell after defeating the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 to win their first game of the season at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

Advertisement

“They’ve already established a philosophy here,” he also added. “It’s just my job to continue the vision of how (coach) Dan (Campbell) wants things. We’ll tinker with things here and there, and we’ll see how we can make it better.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jaguars confirm QB for 2025 amid rumors about Trevor Lawrence’s future

Morton shared his thoughts after returning to Detroit

John Morton had a brief stint with the Detroit Lions in 2022 before moving on to become the passing game coordinator for the Denver Broncos. With Ben Johnson’s departure to the Bears, the offensive coordinator position became available, prompting the franchise to bring Morton back.

Advertisement

“I think it’s an unbelievable opportunity just to get another chance,” Morton explained to the press. “Calling plays for the first time at the Jets, that was an experience. I’ve learned from that. But, just being here at home. I grew up here, family’s still here. I understand what it takes. I’ve seen the ups, a lot of the downs. Barry Sanders, I grew up a Barry Sanders fan. But, it’s really exciting for this opportunity. You don’t get too many of them, and I’m ready.”

Morton also reflected on his experience as offensive coordinator with the New York Jets back in 2017. Unfortunately for him, the results didn’t align with expectations, leading to his departure from the Big Apple. He then moved on to the Raiders, where he took on the role of Senior Offensive Assistant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I just think that situation in New York, it was tough,” Morton said. “I was hired in, and I had to keep the coaches, I didn’t know anybody there. Here I know people, they know me, I know them. We just finalized our staff. I was in on those interviews, and I can’t tell you how excited I am for the coaches that we have here now. It’s big.”