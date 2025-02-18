Chiefs star Travis Kelce gets last retirement advice from NFL legend Peyton Manning

Travis Kelce is trying to figure out his professional future in the wake of his team’s heartbreaking Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. No one in the NFL is oblivious to the situation, and the Kansas City Chiefs star received valuable advice from former quarterback Peyton Manning.

Kelce has previously said he has a passion for the game and will be thinking about what he wants to do after a standout career as a tight end for the Chiefs. The Missouri franchise is awaiting the 35-year-old veteran’s final decision, knowing that a commitment now would be rushed.

Manning, who won Super Bowls with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos, is a legend who is more than entitled to give Kelce one last advice about his retirement. The five-time league MVP didn’t hold back when it came to giving the Chiefs superstar his thoughts on this particular moment in his career.

Manning’s advice to Kelce

“I hope he takes some time and he doesn’t make a rushed decision. So, the last thing you want to do is say, ‘OK, I’m going to make a decision now. Take some time. Take a full month. Let some things digest and calm down. He can make a better decision then,”former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning said in an interview with E! News.

Manning retired at the age of 40, five years before his Hall of Fame induction after 18 seasons as a pro. His advice should be heeded by Kelce, who has won three Super Bowls in his career.

Will Travis Kelce retire?

There is still a definite possibility about what Kelce will decide about his future with the Chiefs. The Chiefs tight end signed a contract extension with Kansas City in April 2024. The deal is for two years and worth a total of $34.25 million. However, the veteran must make a decision by March 14, 2025 in order for the franchise to properly manage salary cap space.