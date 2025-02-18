Jalen Brunson is not only the heart of the New York Knicks but also a player who understands that legacy goes beyond money. In an era where stars chase record-breaking contracts, he surprised everyone by turning down a potential multimillion-dollar deal.

Why did he do it? Because he wants to win. Because he understands that success isn’t just measured in astronomical figures but in championships and the impact he leaves on his team. Inspired by icons, he is betting on building something special at Madison Square Garden.

His decision not only reaffirms his commitment to the team but also gives the organization the flexibility to surround him with the necessary talent to compete for a championship. Without a doubt, his NBA journey is just beginning, and his story is bound to be filled with success.

What is Jalen Brunson’s salary?

Jalen Brunson, the beloved star of the New York Knicks, has shocked the entire NBA world with his latest financial decisions. Spotrac reported that his salary remains the same as in the 2023-2024 season, meaning he takes home $26 million per year.

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2025. (Elsa/Getty Images)

He has made a decision that few players would dare to make: prioritizing the team’s success over securing the maximum contract value. In July 2024, he signed a four-year, $156.5 million extension, despite being eligible for a $269.1 million deal in 2025.

This move ensures his stay with the Knicks through the 2028-2029 season and provides the team with financial flexibility to surround him with competitive talent. He had already signed a four-year, $104 million contract in 2022.

His decision echoes those of icons like Tom Brady and Derek Jeter, who sacrificed large sums to build championship-winning teams. With this commitment, he not only solidifies his role as a leader in New York but also proves that his true ambition is to take the Knicks to the top.

Jalen Brunson’s success with the New York Knicks

Since joining the New York Knicks in 2022, Jalen Brunson has been a key piece in the team’s resurgence. His impact was felt immediately, leading them to the playoffs in the 2022-2023 season—something the Knicks hadn’t consistently achieved in years.

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks speaks at a press conference during media day at Knicks Training Facility on September 30, 2024. (Source: Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

He has established himself as the team’s offensive engine, combining his scoring ability with exceptional court vision. In his first season, he averaged 24 points, 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, far exceeding expectations.

One of his most memorable moments came in the 2023 playoffs, when he led the team to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, eliminating the Cleveland Cavaliers in just five games in the first round. It was the first time the Knicks had advanced past the first round since 2013.

His performance during the 2023-2024 season put him in the conversation for his first All-Star Game, reflecting the league’s recognition of his impact. He also led another strong campaign, once again securing a playoff spot and reinforcing the idea that the team finally has a star they can rely on.

With his recent contract extension through 2029, the Knicks have made it clear that Brunson is their cornerstone for building a championship team. His leadership, work ethic, and commitment to the team’s success have made him one of the most beloved players among fans at MSQ.