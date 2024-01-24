Once again, the Dallas Cowboys entered the NFL season with high hopes and expectations. Once again, they went back home empty-handed after a heartbreaking and disappointing end to the campaign.

The Cowboys steamrolled past their opposition in the regular season, at least for the most part. They struggled to beat winning teams — again, and Dak Prescott crumbled under pressure when it mattered the most.

The team will maintain status quo for the upcoming campaign, keeping head coach Mike McCarthy and most likely signing Prescott to an extension. Needless to say, that’s far from encouraging for the fan base.

Nonetheless, as painful as the loss was and as fair as the doubts and criticism might be, Cowboys and NFL legend Troy Aikman still has faith in the ever-struggling quarterback.

Troy Aikman Talks About Dak Prescott

“I do know that we all draw on our past experiences,” Aikman said. “And when we don’t have great experiences, those then become hard to overcome. And I think that’s the challenge for Dak, because the question for him and really for the team isn’t so much what happens in the regular season now, it’s: How are they going to play? And how is he going to play once you get into the postseason? That makes for a long year when that’s the way it works.”

Aikman also knows what it’s like to fall short of expectations, and he knows playing for the Dallas Cowboys comes with an additional burden. Nonetheless, he still thinks Dak can get the job done.

“I’ve been there as well, as far as when the expectations are that high. But I still believe in Dak,” he continued. “I think that until you do it, there’s always those criticisms. The pressure gets higher, for sure, as they go into this offseason and then next season, but it makes it hard. It makes it hard to come back and put themselves in a position to do it all over again. Hopefully they have more opportunities ahead of them.”

Prescott isn’t made for big moments, and neither is Mike McCarthy. Then again, this is Jerry Jones’ team, and things won’t change for as long as he continues to be the only one calling all the shots.