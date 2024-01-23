The Dallas Cowboys have once again let everyone down when it mattered the most. But instead of making Mike McCarthy pay the price for another playoff meltdown, Jerry Jones decided not to make any head coaching change for the 2024 NFL season.

However, that doesn’t mean the team is committing to its head coach for the long term yet. According to ESPN, the Cowboys are not planning to hand McCarthy an extension this offseason, despite the fact that he’s entering the final year of his contract.

Therefore, the upcoming season could be the 60-year-old’s last opportunity to succeed in Dallas. “Jones said he believes that a person in the last year of a contract is challenged in a different way, and it often can bring out the best in people — which he is banking on happening in 2024 with McCarthy,” NFL Insider Adam Schefter wrote.

Jones has shown support for McCarthy mostly due to the positive signs the Cowboys have shown under his guidance during the regular season. However, the team’s playoff performances under McCarthy have left a lot to be desired so far, with a 1-3 record in the postseason.

Mike McCarthy wants fans to believe in Cowboys, Dak Prescott

With McCarthy confirmed as the team’s head coach for 2024, many switched their attention to Dak Prescott. Jones may have chosen to keep McCarthy, but will Prescott get the same kind of confidence? Shortly after his team got eliminated at the hands of the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round, McCarthy made it clear his goal is to succeed in Dallas with Prescott under center.

“I believe in Dak Prescott. I think he’s clearly the answer,” McCarthy said. “He’s part of the solution moving forward. As difficult as this time is right now, when we can work through this emotional period that we’re in, we’ll continue to build off what he brings to the table.”

Prescott had such a regular season performance that many considered him as frontrunner for the MVP award, but his latest playoff debacle has once again made fans wonder if the Cowboys will ever succeed with him.

“I have unbelievable belief in Dak,” McCarthy added. “I think he clearly has another step. I think this offense has suited him well. I think the things we were able to improve on — you know, it’s a system built around making the quarterback successful. The growth opportunity that we both see was something that we are excited about.”

McCarthy wants to win a ring in Dallas

McCarthy also addressed the criticism for failing to take the team to the promised land despite seemingly having all the necessary tools to do so.

“I came here to win a championship,” McCarthy said. “I didn’t come here to get another contract or anything other than that. I came to Dallas to win a world championship and that’s why I’m standing here. Buy into us.”