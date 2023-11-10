Martavis Bryant has a chance at redemption after being signed to the practice squad of the Dallas Cowboys. In a move that surprised the entire NFL, the wide receiver could become a key piece for Dak Prescott in their quest for a Super Bowl.

“The sky’s the limit for me. I know I’m 31, but I’m still fast, I’m still big and I still want to play football. I haven’t lost anything. It’s more of a prove it point to me. I’ve got a lot of doubters out there. It’s more of me proving to myself that I still got it.”

Bryant has been out of the NFL for four years after multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. In fact, that is the major concern following his arrival at the Dallas Cowboys, although he insists he is fully recovered.

“There have been some really dark places and times. Places that you can’t even imagine. I really would not like to talk about it, but I’ve worked hard to get through those moments.”

Dallas Cowboys believe in Martavis Bryant

The Dallas Cowboys have great wide receivers like CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks or Michael Gallup. However, during an interview with The Athletic, Stephen Jones, the Executive Vice President of the team, guaranteed Bryant brings a totally different level.

“I think the biggest thing is he brings a body type. His size, his speed, his length, the whole nine yards. That’s something we just don’t have. He’s got a good pedigree. It’s a long season. You never know how the injury bug is going to go. I love our receiving crew but he has a body type we just don’t have in our receiving corps.”

Who is Martavis Bryant?

Martavis Bryant is a 31-year-old wide receiver who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. During his early years in the league, Bryant had spectacular moments while playing alongside legendary quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger.

However, in March 2016, Bryant was suspended for the entire season by the NFL for violating the substance abuse policy. Although he returned to the team in 2017, he was never the same.

In 2018, the Raiders gave him a new opportunity after a trade with the Steelers in exchange for a third-round pick. That same year, following a season plagued by injuries, the wide receiver once again violated the conditions of his reinstatement and was suspended indefinitely.

Faced with this situation, Martavis Bryant went in 2021 to Canada to play with the Toronto Argonauts but didn’t even show up for training camp and was released. He also had brief stints in the Indoor Football League and the XFL.

Will the Dallas Cowboys make the playoffs?

After Week 9, the Dallas Cowboys hold the No.6 spot in the NFC thanks to a 5-3 record. They’re currently the second best Wild Card team in the conference and remain behind the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) in the race for the NFC East.

A reasonable projection is that a 10-7 record would be enough to get into the playoffs. However, anything is possible and the Cowboys priority should be in possible home-field advantage. The Eagles and the 49ers seem like the biggest threats to achieve that.

What is the remaining schedule for the Dallas Cowboys?

This is the remaining schedule for the Dallas Cowboys: Giants, @Carolina, Washington, Seattle, Eagles, @Buffalo, @Miami and Detroit. That final stretch of the season is brutal facing five teams which probably are going to to make the playoffs.