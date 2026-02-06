Jerry Jones issues warning to entire NFL about Cowboys and Super Bowl chances for 2026

Jerry Jones feels that the Dallas Cowboys are very close to being championship contenders. Because of that, during an interview with Nick Harris, the owner said that money will not be an issue when it comes to strengthening the team for 2026. Once again, all in.

“We did some things last year that helped us, really helped us. Busting the budget would have to be going beyond that. Going beyond what ground we made up. That would be that, busting the budget. You would expect me to take the improvement that we have on assets, to have personnel to play. You would expect me to use everything that I gave up to get it.”

The Cowboys appear to have one of the best offenses in the NFL with Dak Prescott, George Pickens, and CeeDee Lamb. However, after the Micah Parsons’ trade to the Packers, the defense collapsed and became one of the worst in the league. That is where Jones needs to allocate the budget if he wants to contend. Also, Jerry has to give Pickens a contract extension or franchise tag him.

Jerry Jones and the Micah Parsons’ trade

Despite the fact that trading Micah Parsons had a huge impact on the Cowboys during the 2025 season, Jerry Jones does not regret his decision because, in the long term, he knew that with that move he could fill more holes on the roster.

“It was just more worth it to us to have the picks than the player. I’m serious. I understood Micah’s sensitivity and I understood that with him. I understood the agent wanting to be involved. I understood all of that. The reason that Micah is not here has everything to do with what we have and what we got for him.”

Because of that, as he said a few months ago, Jones is only asking for patience so that his vision can become a reality after letting Parsons go. The owner believes the plan will lead Dallas to another Super Bowl.

“We’ll be sitting here three or four years from now talking about what we did get. I can’t tell you how much I understand Micah. That’s what happens when you get players involved, so it becomes competitive. It might mean, ‘I might not mean as much as I do to the other team.’ I understand that. I do better face-to-face with the player in portraying that than I do separated from that.”