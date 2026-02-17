Vinicius Jr releases long statement, calls Gianluca Prestianni a coward after Real Madrid’s Champions League win vs Benfica

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Benfica in the first leg of their 2025-26 Champions League knockout playoffs, but the night’s headlines have been dominated by a disturbing incident between Vinicius Jr. and Gianluca Prestianni. The Brazilian international reported being the target of racial slurs from the Argentine forward shortly after scoring the match-winning goal.

The match was suspended for several minutes as Vinicius invoked UEFA’s anti-racism protocol, visibly shaken by the encounter. While officials found the on-field footage inconclusive due to Prestianni covering his mouth with his jersey, the Real Madrid star chose not to stay silent after the final whistle.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Vinicius Jr. published a lengthy statement addressing the evening’s events. While he did not mention Prestianni by name, he alluded to the “cowardly” nature of racial gestures in the modern game.

Vinicius’ message

“Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to put their shirts in their mouths to show how weak they are. But they have the protection of others who, theoretically, have an obligation to punish them. Nothing that happened today is new in my life or in my team’s life. I received a yellow card for celebrating a goal. I still don’t understand why. On the other hand, it was just a poorly executed protocol that served no purpose. I don’t like to appear in situations like this, especially after a big win and when the headlines should be about Real Madrid, but it’s necessary.”

Brazilian Football Federation defends Vinicius

Following the incident, Federico Valverde publicly stood up for his teammate, as did Aurelien Tchouameni and Kylian Mbappe. Joining the outcry against racism and the defense of Vinícius was the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), which released a heartfelt message.

“The CBF stands in solidarity with Vinícius Júnior, victim of yet another act of racism this Tuesday after scoring for Real Madrid against Benfica in Lisbon. Racism is a crime. It is unacceptable. It cannot exist in football or anywhere else,” the CBF wrote on its X account.

“Vini, you are not alone. Your actions in activating the protocol are an example of courage and dignity. We are proud of you. We will remain firm in the fight against all forms of discrimination. We are by your side. Always,” the message concluded.