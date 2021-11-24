The Dallas Cowboys host Las Vegas Raiders in a Thanksgiving Day showdown on Thursday, November 25, in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL Regular Season. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it.

The Dallas Cowboys will honor the tradition and play a home game on Thanksgiving Day when they host Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL Regular Season. Here, you will find everything you need to know about the game, such as the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game, tune in to fuboTV or Paramount+.

A tradition that began in 1966, the Cowboys will play in the holiday once again. Dallas were upset by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last week but they continue atop the NFC East regardless (7-3).

On the other hand, Las Vegas will make the trip to Texas aiming to get back to winning ways. The Raiders got off to an impressive start to the NFL season but they suddenly fell apart and lost their last three games.

Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders: Storylines

Dallas Cowboys return home following a road defeat to the Chiefs. Wide receiver CeeDe Lamb is questionable for this game, while Amari Cooper remains out as he's placed on the Covid-19 reserve list. The good news is that left tackle Tyron Smith would be back after three games, while Ezekiel Elliott would also start.

However, the Cowboys' defense has work to do after failing to protect Dak Prescott last time out. The Chiefs produced five sacks and eight QB hits on Sunday, something the Raiders could take note of. Las Vegas may have lost to the Cincinnati Bengals but they put pressure on Joe Burrow.

They LSU product was limited to 148 yards (5.1 yards per attempt), while he received three sacks and five hits. However, the Raiders' offensive line needs to step up after they allowed two sacks and five hits on Derek Carr last weekend.

How to watch or live stream Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders in the US

The game to be played between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season will be broadcast on fuboTV and Paramount+. Other option: CBS.

Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers have already revealed their predictions, and they believe this will be a high-scoring showdown. Besides, they favor the Dallas Cowboys by -7.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Cowboys -7.5 Game Total o/u 51.5

* Odds via FanDuel.