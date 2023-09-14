Quarterbacks have always been a critical part of the NFL no matter the era they played in considering their immense importance to their respective teams. Over the years, rule changes have been implemented to protect these valuable players from potential injuries.

This is why comparing quarterbacks from different eras solely based on statistics isn’t fair with past players. However, there is one quarterback who stood out with remarkable numbers that transcended his time.

Despite the more physically demanding nature of football during his era, Dan Marino established himself as one of the all-time greatest quarterbacks while playing for the Miami Dolphins, even though he was unable to secure a championship.

Dan Marino Thinks He May Throw for 6,000 Yards

Marino expressed his belief that quarterbacks from his era could exceed 6,000 passing yards in today’s NFL. During an interview with Kevin Clark of ESPN, he stated “The best part about this is I’m retired and I don’t have to prove it. Yes, we’d throw for 6,000 yards.”

“It would be a lot of fun. I wish I could. You can’t hit the quarterback the way you used to. You can’t get a shot in the head, they can’t go to your knees. And I think that’s a good thing because when I played you were allowed to do that. Players could take shots at you,” Marino commented.

Marino made history as the first player ever to pass for over 5,000 yards in a single season when he achieved 5,084 yards in 1984. The NFL’s single-season passing yardage record currently stands at 5,477 yards, a feat accomplished by Peyton Manning in 2013 while playing for the Denver Broncos.

When Did Dan Marino Retire?

Dan Marino retired in 1999 after playing 17 seasons for the Miami Dolphins.