In June, Tyreek Hill was involved in an altercation at a South Florida marina. The NFL has now issued its final resolution regarding disciplinary punishment for the Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

Last year, the Dolphins decided to provide Tua Tagovailoa with an elite wide receiver. Fortunately for them, the Kansas City Chiefs were interested in moving on from Tyreek Hill, and both sides agreed to a blockbuster trade for him.

Hill immediately became Tagovailoa’s best partner on the field. He’s definitely the best wide receiver in the team, and it is vital that he’s available in each game to help his team to achieve success.

NFL announce decision regarding Tyreek Hill’s altercation

In June 18, Tyreek Hill allegedly slapped a South Florida marina employee. Cameras caught the exact moment of the incident, but he was never charged, as the wide receiver resolved things with the 57-year-old man. “The parties to the incident … have resolved their differences,” the joint statement said.

For this reason, the NFL has opted not to penalize Tyreek Hill. Despite expectations of some form of penalty, an agreement between both parties led to a change in their plans.

What is Tyreek Hill’s 40-yard dash?

According to the NFL, Tyreek Hill’s 40-yard dash is of 4.29 seconds, registering a 19.07 mph speed. He’s one of the fastest players in the league, which is a huge threat for his rivals.