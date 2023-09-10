The Indianapolis Colts are ready to start a new era with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. After Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck, they just haven’t found a leader on offense.

Jonathan Taylor was supposed to be a key factor to help Richardson during his first year in the NFL. However, when the star running back asked for a big contract, everything fell apart.

At first, the Colts made clear there won’t be a new deal and shut down any possible trade. Then, they opened the door for teams in the NFL to get Taylor with an ideal package in exchange. August 29 was the deadline. No one fulfilled their requests.

Colts could start trade talks again for Jonathan Taylor

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts might be willing to restart trade talks around Jonathan Taylor. The running back seems to be totally recovered from an ankle injury and that could be crucial.

As a consequence, the Colts’ front office have many options at their disposal, but, at least for now, none of them is giving a new contract to the player. That’s why, a trade could still happen before the NFL’s deadline on October 31.

Again, the Dolphins appear as the main possible destination for Taylor. They already made a push a few weeks ago. Rapoport says Miami are the team to watch closely. Nevertheless, it’s important to remember Indianapolis expectations were too high the first time. They even asked for Jaylen Waddle.

“Don’t be surprised if Miami is still an option, sources say. They had extensive talks with Colts general manager Chris Ballard and despite discussing various options (picks, players, both) no deal grew imminent.”

Of course, there’s a scenario in which Jonathan Taylor could come back and be the starter for the Colts. Though it will be the last year of his contract, the RB will be massive help for Anthony Richardson.