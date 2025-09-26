Dan Orlovsky sounds off on Falcons’ offensive strategy

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky had some things to get off his chest regarding the Atlanta Falcons‘ offense. The NFC South franchise dropped to 1-2 after the Carolina Panthers beat them 30-0 on Sunday, marking a new low in the Raheem Morris era.

It was such a bad look that second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was benched for Kirk Cousins after throwing two interceptions, including a pick-6. Orlovsky had a lot to say about the team’s current state, and especially an offense that has scored 14.0 points per game.

Atlanta has collected multiple first-rounders in the offensive unit, and now, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is taking heat for the out-of-sync offense.

Dan Orlovsky breaks down what’s wrong with the Falcons’ offense

During Wednesday’s edition of “NFL Live,” Orlovsky took issue with Atlanta’s main offensive formation, the pistol, calling it “predictable” and explaining why it doesn’t allow them to be more dynamic.

Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons

“Predictable is the word, I have a massive issue with the pistol with them,” Orlovsky said. “And I think it hurts their play-action. I think it hurts their run, even though it’s a good run offense, it could be elite, and then I think it hurts Michael Penix in his movement. Because they’re in the shotgun so much, because they’re in the pistol so much, Michael Penix is almost made to be a statue. There are so many clips where he doesn’t even move his feet, because they promote that style of play.”

The Falcons entered the season considered the biggest threat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after three games, the offense has regressed. Michael Penix Jr. needs to find his rhythm again, or his time as a starter might come to an end soon.