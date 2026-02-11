David Montgomery trade rumors: Jahmyr Gibbs reveals desire about Lions RB future

Trending topics:
The Detroit Lions have become a focal point of offseason speculation, particularly concerning the future of David Montgomery, who lost playing time last year as the Lions gave more snaps to Jahmyr Gibbs.

By Santiago Tovar

© Nic Antaya/Getty ImagesDavid Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions jogs across the field.

David Montgomery is at the center of speculation regarding his future with the Detroit Lions. His teammate, Jahmyr Gibbs, has weighed in on the situation, providing insight into Montgomery’s potential direction.

“Of course, I want David back,” Gibbs said to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “The whole team wants him to stay, but ultimately, it’s up to him.” Gibbs emphasized the uncertainty surrounding Montgomery’s future, yet expressed the collective desire for his return in the upcoming season.

Gibbs also affirmed his unwavering support for Montgomery’s career decisions, noting their strong camaraderie within the team. “He’s going to do what’s best for him and his family, and whatever he decides, I’ll support him 100%. But, of course, we want him back, Gibbs added.

Montgomery-Gibbs impact on the Lions last season

Beyond their off-field friendship, Montgomery and Gibbs contributed significantly to the Lions on the field. Their performances throughout the regular season have established a statistical legacy that the Lions are eager to maintain.

Jahmyr Gibbs playing

Jahmyr Gibbs #0 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball.

Together, they have amassed 6,086 rushing yards, 2,099 receiving yards, and 82 total touchdowns as the NFL’s top running back duo. These numbers underscore not only their value to Detroit but also their appeal to other teams in the league.

Montgomery’s potential suitors

Amidst swirling rumors regarding Montgomery’s future, several teams have been linked to the talented running back. The Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, and Pittsburgh Steelers have been named as potential landing spots for Montgomery as he considers his options for the next season.

