Rumors surfaced during the week suggesting that the kicking balls used in the New England Patriots versus Kansas City Chiefs game were underinflated. Bill Belichick has now confirmed that they were indeed not properly inflated.

In 2014, the Patriots were embroiled in a highly controversial incident during the AFC Championship game against the Raiders. Several players accused New England of using underinflated balls to gain an advantage.

After an extensive investigation, the NFL confirmed the validity of those accusations. As a result, the league imposed a $1 million fine on the team, the forfeiture of two draft picks, and a four-game suspension for Tom Brady.

Bill Belichick confirms that underinflated balls were used in the Patriots vs. Chiefs game

Is a new chapter of the Deflategate saga unfolding? During Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, reports emerged that the kicking balls used in the Patriots versus Chiefs game were underinflated, sparking widespread questioning directed at New England.

The balls for both the Patriots and the Chiefs were underinflated by two pounds, per MassLive.com. Both teams reported the issue to the officials, and they confirmed at halftime that the kicking balls weighed 11 pounds per square inch instead of 13.5 PSI.

At halftime, the kicking balls were inflated to the correct PSI. Subsequently, fans began questioning the primary individual responsible for the underinflated balls, with Bill Belichick being the first name pointed out.

The head coach of the Patriots confirmed that the balls were underinflated by around two pounds. Nevertheless, Belichick said that the Patriots had nothing to do with this issue, as it was an issue that impacted both clubs.

“We don’t have anything to do with it. Were we aware of it? Yeah, definitely,” Belichick said, per ESPN. “As I understand it, they were all the same. I don’t know what the explanation is. It was the same for both teams. You’d have to talk to the league about what happened on that. That part of it, they control all that.”

In the first half of the match, while the balls were underinflated, both Chad Ryland and Harrison Butker, kickers for the Patriots and Chiefs respectively, missed field goals. The reason behind these missed kicks has now been revealed.

Will Bill Belichick continue as head coach of the Patriots in 2024?

It seems like an era will come to an end next year. According to several rumors, the Patriots are not interested in continuing with Bill Belichick as their head coach, parting ways with the six-time Super Bowl champion in 2024.

Belichick has refused to comment on this matter, but it seems like there’s no way back for him. Following Tom Brady’s departure, the head coach has been unable to succeed with New England, and that’s why the team is interested in a new leader for the club.