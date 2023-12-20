Bill Belichick’s future is uncertain, but Travis Kelce has now given some extra information about it. The tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs has unveiled an intriguing conversation he recently had with the head coach about what will be his next step.

One of the most discussed topics this year has been Bill Belichick’s future. The head coach is experiencing one of the worst campaigns since joining the New England Patriots, sparking concerns about his ongoing tenure with the team.

According to reports, the Patriots will part ways with Belichick once the 2023 NFL season ends. Rumors suggest that he will continue coaching, but it is uncertain where he will land next year.

Travis Kelce shares what Bill Belichick told him after the Chiefs vs. Patriots game

In three weeks, it seems that Bill Belichick’s 24-year tenure with the Patriots will come to an end. The head coach hasn’t experienced the best seasons recently, and it appears that he will depart from New England by the end of the current campaign.

The 71-year-old head coach hasn’t seen the same level of success with the Patriots since Tom Brady’s departure in 2020. As a result, the front office is reportedly considering parting ways with him to initiate a rebuild without him.

Now, everyone’s curious about Belichick’s next move. Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, had the chance to speak with him after the game against the Patriots and shared some insights about the head coach’s potential next steps.

“I got asked after the game, did I feel like it was the last time, or anything like that,” Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast. “Honestly, I was just going up to him to pay respect over the 10 years I’ve been going up against him. How much I appreciate the challenge, every single time. And hats off to him for always being that great.

“They asked me if it was the last, I’m just like, ‘it might not be here [in New England]. Whatever the situation is going on here, it might not be it.’ But I think that guy’s got some football left in him,” Kelce said.

Besides this intriguing topic, Kelce had nothing but kind words for Belichick. The tight end recognizes the significance of the head coach, acknowledging that he’s one of the greatest coaches of all time.

“I just mentioned how much I respect him and how much it’s always the biggest challenge I go up against in the National Football League, is going up against one of his defenses,” Kelce said. “I just wanted to make sure he heard that from my mouth, man, because it’s been a pleasure going up against him all these years.“

Where will Bill Belichick coach in 2024?

It seems like Bill Belichick will be with a new team in 2024. Allegedly, the Patriots are interested in parting ways with him by the end of the 2023 season, opening the door for a new head coach to step in.

According to reports, multiple teams have shown interest in Belichick’s services. Earlier this year, there were reports that the Washington Commanders were interested in hiring him as head coach for the upcoming season, but as of now, nothing has been confirmed officially.