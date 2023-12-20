Bill Belichick is in unknown territory as head coach of the Patriots. Following a 27-17 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, New England have a 3-11 record and are already eliminated from playoff contention. After the retirement of Tom Brady, nothing has been the same for the franchise.

During the 2023 season, the Patriots found out Mac Jones is not the franchise quarterback of the future and, though he has shown some flashes, Bailey Zappe won’t be the solution either.

Considering the state of the franchise, many reports suggest that Bill Belichick will be fired at the end of the season or at least traded. It would be a shocking turn of events in the NFL.

If one of the greatest coaches in history suddenly becomes available, many teams will make massive offers in order to start a new era. Julian Edelman, a former player of Belichick, belives there’s one ideal spot for Bill.

Julian Edelman believes Bill Belichick could be interested in Chargers

During an interview with Colin Cowherd, Julian Edelman spoke about the future of Bill Belichick and pointed out the Chargers as the greatest option for the legend if he’s available for the 2024 season. It’s important to remember Los Angeles just fired Brandon Staley.

“They’ve got some pieces on defense and they’re lacking toughness. What does Bill do? He brings toughness. I think he would definitely be interested in the LA job.”

Of course, the big advantage for Belichick would be Justin Herbert as a franchise quarterback. As we already know, when Tom Brady left New England, the key factor for failure was precisely at the quarterback position.

“He’s kind of gone down the young quarterback road this year. These last couple of years with Mac Jones. You kind of know what you have with Justin Herbert. You can build around that. He has to (sign with Chargers), if he’s free.”