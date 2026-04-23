Shedeur Sanders embraces new Browns era with uncertain QB job after 2026 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are entering a new phase under head coach Todd Monken, and early impressions from Shedeur Sanders suggest a noticeable shift in tone.

Following his first practices with the new staff, Sanders highlighted a different atmosphere compared to what he experienced during his rookie season with Kevin Stefanski.

“Coach Monken’s great and all the other coaches on the staff are extremely great. They’re going to understand and embrace you just as a person, and then they push you each and every day in the meeting room, on the field, in the weight room. It’s a new vibe, a new energy.”

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Will the Browns draft QB?

It’s possible that the Cleveland Browns draft a quarterback. However, Shedeur’s statement hints and marks a contrast from his difficult rookie year under Kevin Stefanski.

During that stretch, opportunities were limited as the Browns leaned on veterans like Joe Flacco and other options such as Dillon Gabriel before Sanders eventually saw the field.

Sanders ultimately stepped into a larger role following an injury to Gabriel, but his performances did not produce particularly remarkable results. As a result, questions about his long-term outlook with the franchise remain firmly in place.

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Who will be Browns starting quarterback?

Shedeur Sanders has the lead to be the Browns starting quarterback in 2026, but, even with a strong early connection to Monken, uncertainty continues to surround the position. A new coach often looks to bring in his own QB, rather than fully committing to a player inherited from a previous regime.

That leaves the Browns in a delicate position. While Sanders may get a fresh opportunity in a new system, the possibility of the team drafting another quarterback cannot be ruled out, keeping competition and pressure firmly in place heading into the season.