Browns QB depth chart gets major shakeup as Shedeur Sanders faces pressure after Taylen Green pick

The Cleveland Browns have once again added fuel to an already complicated quarterback situation, selecting Taylen Green out of Arkansas in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. On the surface, it may look like a low-risk, developmental pick. In reality, it carries much bigger implications, especially for Shedeur Sanders.

For Sanders, this is a familiar position. Just a year ago, he entered a crowded quarterback room competing with veterans like Joe Flacco and Tyler Huntley, as well as rookie Dillon Gabriel. Now, the cycle repeats. The names have changed, but the uncertainty remains and, once again, Sanders finds himself fighting to prove he belongs at the top of the depth chart.

The difference this time is the pressure. Expectations have shifted, and so has the margin for error. After an inconsistent 2025 season, Sanders no longer carries the same level of untouchable upside. The Browns may still believe in him, but their actions suggest they’re not willing to rely on that belief alone.

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What is Browns QB depth chart?

With Deshaun Watson still in the picture, along with Dillon Gabriel and now Taylen Green, the Browns’ quarterback room is once again packed with options in an open competition for Shedeur Sanders.

While Green may be viewed as a long-term project, his presence adds another layer of competition and reinforces the idea that no spot is secure. Head coach Todd Monken may be comfortable with Sanders as a potential QB1, but comfort doesn’t equal commitment.

The team’s approach suggests they want competition to drive clarity, not assumptions to dictate roles. And for Sanders, that means nothing will be handed to him.

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Shedeur Sanders will have to fight for QB1 job

What makes this situation particularly intriguing is how quickly narratives can shift. One strong training camp could solidify Sanders’ position, but any inconsistency could open the door for someone else.

That’s the reality of a crowded room. Every rep matters, and every mistake is amplified. Once again, the Browns head into a season with more questions than answers at quarterback. And once again, Shedeur Sanders is right at the center of it.