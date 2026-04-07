Isaac Wilson puts pressure on Julian Lewis ahead of Buffaloes’ upcoming season

After Kaidon Salter’s decision to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, many believed Julian Lewis would be the starting quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes. However, Deion Sanders revealed the great work Isaac Wilson has been doing as they prepare for the season ahead.
“Isaac Wilson is applying pressure, but that’s what you want,” the head coach said to the press. “You want those battles. Everybody is earning everything they get, including their money.”
Although there’s still plenty of time ahead, Coach Prime is analyzing every detail. Lewis and Wilson want to ensure the quarterback position is well covered for a season that promises to be highly competitive.
Lewis in 2025
As a true freshman in 2025, Julian Lewis appeared in four games for Colorado, completing 52 of 94 passes (55.3%) for 589 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. Despite showing flashes of elite potential in his two starts—highlighted by a 299-yard, 2-TD performance against West Virginia—Lewis opted to sit out the season finale to preserve his redshirt status, entering 2026 with four years of eligibility remaining.
Julian Lewis #10 of the Colorado Buffaloes.
A change in the Buffaloes’ offense
Deion Sanders, Buffaloes face tough recruiting battle against Bulldogs for top in-state recruit Jackson Roper
The hiring of Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator marks a schematic revolution for Colorado heading into the 2026 season. By implementing his signature “Go-Go Offense,” Marion introduces an innovative system characterized by triple-option principles and unique unbalanced formations designed to exploit defensive spacing.
This transition from a traditional pro-style approach to an explosive attack is expected to significantly elevate the Buffaloes’ scoring efficiency and provide a more dynamic platform for Julian Lewis to showcase his elite arm talent.
Brennan Marion OC.
A tough start to the season
The Colorado Buffaloes finished the 2025 season with a 3-9 record (1-8 in the Big 12 Conference) and will be looking to quickly reverse this last impression.
- at Georgia Tech, September 3rd
- vs Weber State, September 12th
- at Northwestern, September 19th
- at Baylor, September 26th
- vs Texas Tech, October 3rd
SurveyWho should be the starting QB for the Buffaloes in the 2026 season?
Who should be the starting QB for the Buffaloes in the 2026 season?
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