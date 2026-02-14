Shedeur Sanders receives major advice from Deion regarding QB1 job with Browns

The Cleveland Browns are one of the many teams currently in the middle of a rebuilding process, and one position that still does not have a clear-cut starter is quarterback. For that reason, Deion Sanders delivered strong advice to his son, Shedeur, in hopes that he can win the job.

Coach Prime brings vast experience in the game, so his words naturally carry weight. In a recent conversation with the media, and perhaps somewhat indirectly, he addressed the situation facing Shedeur and what he will need to do to earn the starting job beginning in Week 1.

“Work. That’s the way you win everything in life. I ain’t never seen somebody who didn’t want to work win. He’s a bona fide worker. He’s a true leader. He’s a bona fide baller. Just get in there with the head coach, get in there with the OC, get in the playbook early, and just put in work,” Deion said during a recent interview on ESPN’s First Take.

Although there are still several weeks to go before the first major moves ahead of the upcoming season begin, new head coach Todd Monken will have to decide who will serve as his team’s primary leader at the start of the new campaign.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Who will be the starter for the Browns?

Heading into the 2026 season, the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room is defined by a wide-open competition under new head coach Todd Monken. The frontrunner appears to be Shedeur Sanders, who showed significant growth during the final seven games of his 2025 rookie campaign, though the front office has made it clear he will have to earn the job in camp.

He is pushed by Dillon Gabriel, who started much of last year but is now viewed more as a high-end backup or “bridge” option. Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson remains the most complicated piece of the puzzle; despite his massive contract making him a roster lock, his role is uncertain as he returns from a second Achilles surgery.

Additionally, rumors suggest the Browns are active in the veteran market, with Malik Willis and even Kirk Cousins mentioned as potential additions to provide the veteran stability the young roster lacks.