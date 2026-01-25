Deion Sanders makes drastic decision for his Buffaloes ahead of the 2026 NCAAF season

The numbers from last season for the Colorado Buffaloes undoubtedly didn’t convince anyone. For that reason, Deion Sanders doesn’t want to leave anything to chance heading into the 2026 NCAAF season, with discipline being a key area the head coach wants to emphasize.

Aiming to foster a disciplined team, Coach Prime has introduced a new accountability system that affects players’ NIL earnings. In this way, Colorado will now impose fines for missing team obligations.

During the team’s introductory meeting after the transfer portal closed, Sanders gave an important address to his players, outlining point by point the fines they would face for failing to meet certain requirements. Among them are:

No show practice: $2,500

No show meeting or film session: $2,000

Late to practice: $500

No show strength & conditioning: $1,500

No show treatment: $1,500

Coach Prime’s clear message

With 41 newcomers joining the program through the NCAA transfer portal, Sanders hosted the official kickoff in Boulder to start building the team for the new season. During the session, players met all of their coaches, including coordinators Brennan Marion and Robert Livingston.

“I’m supposed to have 100-something men, but not everyone’s a man right now,” Coach Prime started. “But through this process — and that’s what I love, the process. I’m really not in love with the results. I’m in love with the process. I like the struggle. I like the journey. … We’re in the process right now.

“But I need men. I don’t need boys. I don’t need blamers, or people that’s on a list. I don’t need naysayers. I don’t need people who sold this court amongst other men, who talk about program, who talk about this. And I’m not having it this year. Ain’t no way in the world, because we’re winning whether you like it or not.”