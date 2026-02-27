Browns are not ready to name Shedeur Sanders starting QB for 2026

Todd Monken has followed the same line as general manager Andrew Berry. The Browns are not going to guarantee Shedeur Sanders the job as starting quarterback heading into the 2026 season.

“I don’t why it wouldn’t be an open competition. I don’t mean that harshly, but, I don’t think there’s enough on film over the last couple years one way or the other to say, boy, we have our starter at quarterback yet, whether internally or externally.”

Sanders was optimistic because he kept the QB1 job over Dillon Gabriel in the final weeks of last season. However, with a new head coach, everything starts from scratch for the Cleveland Browns.

Who will be Browns starting QB in 2026?

It is still unknown who will be the starting quarterback for the Browns in 2026. General manager Andrew Berry and head coach Todd Monken have been very cautious when speaking about the matter, pointing out that, for now, the only thing they can confirm is that there will be an open competition among the players currently on the roster and any possible QB who may arrive in free agency.

Will Browns cut Shedeur Sanders?

No. The Browns will not cut Shedeur Sanders and will keep him on the roster to determine whether he has the potential to be their starting quarterback in 2026. The competition will be with Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel, and any player who is signed in free agency.

