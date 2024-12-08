Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

San Francisco 49ers play against Chicago Bears in a Week 14 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Below, you’ll find all the essential game details, including kickoff time and streaming options for fans in the USA, ensuring you stay connected to all the action.

The San Francisco 49ers face a crucial showdown as they look to reverse their fortunes following a 5-7 start to the season. After three consecutive losses, the Niners are in desperate need of a win to break the skid and spark a late-season push in what promises to be a thrilling finale.

Fortunately for San Francisco, the matchup comes against the struggling Chicago Bears, who sit at 4-8 and are essentially out of playoff contention, despite slim mathematical odds. This game offers a prime opportunity for the 49ers to reignite their campaign, but the Bears could play spoiler and dash any hopes of a comeback for last season’s runners-up.

When will the San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears match be played?

San Francisco 49ers will take on Chicago Bears the Week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, December 8, with kickoff set for 4:25 PM (ET).

San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears in the USA

This NFL game between San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Other options: FOX.