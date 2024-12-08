NHL News: Blackhawks interim coach Anders Sorensen sends strong message on star Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks made a bold decision in hopes of turning their NHL season around: the organization fired head coach Luke Richardson and promoted interim coach Anders Sorensen. Although his first game under the bench was a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, the coach issued a strong comment on star Connor Bedard and how the team can help him regain confidence.

After a sensational rookie season that earned him the Calder Trophy, Connor Bedard is experiencing a sophomore slump in his second year in the league. However, the blame cannot fall solely on Bedard, who continues to lead the team in assists and points but lacks sufficient support from his teammates.

With the coaching change, the Blackhawks hope to ignite Bedard and help him return to his best form. Expectations aren’t too high in Chi-town, as the team remains at the bottom of the standings. Fans simply want to see growth in their franchise player’s second year, but for now, the team is letting him down. With that in mind, Sorensen made a big statement on Bedard.

“He’s one of those guys we have to get him up the ice and get skating,” Sorensen said, via SportsNet. “That’s when he’s at his best. We all see what he can do when the puck’s on his stick. We have to get a way for him to get the puck in motion. That’s the biggest thing right now.”

Interim head coach Anders Sorensen of the Chicago Blackhawks talks with Connor Bedard #98 against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period at the United Center on December 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Bedard’s first game under Sorensen

The 19-year-old sensation in Chicago had a relatively quiet night during the 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on home-ice. Bedard recorded an assist, but finished with a -1 plus/minus.

One play in particular made waves all over social media. During the final stretch of the game, the Hawks emptied their net and looked for the equalizer. Bedard entered the zone with two nifty moves to dance his way around the Jets defensemen, before passing to Tyler Bertuzzi.

Bertuzzi’s play has been under heavy scrutiny all season long, and he made a costly mistake by dumping the puck along the boards, the puck exited the offensive zone, allowing the Jets to retrieve it and score the empty-net goal to put the game away.

Captain Nick Foligno issues strong message

It’s never easy to see a head coach leave a team so early in the season. Although the arrival of a new face may be a gimpse of hope, it’s a tough sentiment on the players who cannot help feel responsible for the coach who lost his job.

“Everyone needs to take ownership of this,” Nick Foligno said. “The sad part is one person maybe takes the fall, but it’s all of us that need to be better in here. We’re excited to get to work with Anders, and I think Luke would want us to forge ahead, too. He cares a lot about this group and this organization so the best we can do is get moving ahead here and show we can be that team.”