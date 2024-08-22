Trending topics:
DeMarcus Lawrence weighs in on Dallas Cowboys controversy between Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones

DeMarcus Lawrence talks about all the distractions around the Dallas Cowboys.

DeMarcus Lawrence of Dallas Cowboys
© Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesDeMarcus Lawrence of Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys are making headlines for the wrong reasons before the 2024 season. It’s been a never ending story which includes Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jones.

Both stars want to receive historic contract extensions. Prescott’s situation is more complicated as he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 with no chance for the Cowboys to use a franchise tag.

Meanwhile, after many star wide receivers are getting big money, Lamb wants to be the highest paid player at the position in the NFL. The benchmark is Justin Jefferson and that four-year, $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

DeMarcus Lawrence talks about Dak Prescott controversy

In this scenario, the big question for the Dallas Cowboys is how unhappy star players could have an impact inside the locker room. DeMarcus Lawrence had an answer for that.

“I say control what you can control. If it’s a distraction, eliminate it. If you can’t, run through it. That comes with our territory, being a Cowboy. Jerry Jones actually invites it. So, if you’re not used to it, you better get used to it fast.”

Will the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in almost three decades and they’re currently not favorites to hoist the trophy. Other teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers or the Ravens are ahead of them.

Nevertheless, Lawrence believes it’s possible. “I haven’t reached my goal in the NFL yet. My goal is the Super Bowl. I feel like that passion won’t leave until the body leaves first.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

