Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are dealing with another big quarterback controversy.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have a huge problem at the quarterback position. Dak Prescott is comfortable waiting to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 unless a record breaking contract extension appears on the table.

Jones is against the ropes. When Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love got new deals of $55 million per year with the Jaguars and the Green Bay Packers, Prescott got a massive reason to be patient.

In the NFL, a lot of teams are willing to make Dak the highest paid player in history. The quarterback put MVP numbers last season and, with the right supporting cast, he could win a Super Bowl.

Jerry Jones puts an end to quarterback controversy with Cowboys

Although all the attention is on Dak Prescott, Jerry Jones has also been under scrutiny for a young player who, not many years ago, was supposed to be star in the NFL.

Trey Lance was drafted by the 49ers in 2021 with the No.3 overall pick after a massive trade package with the Miami Dolphins. San Francisco gave in exchange three first-round picks to get him.

see also NFL News: Dak Prescott reveals the reason why Dallas Cowboys won"t give him contract extension

In the end, when Brock Purdy emerged taking advantage of Lance’s injury, Trey had no place with Kyle Shanahan. Surprisingly, the Dallas Cowboys jumped in to sign him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will be the backup quarterback of Dak Prescott with Dallas Cowboys?

After a full season with the Dallas Cowboys, the big question is if Trey Lance could be the future in case Dak Prescott leaves America’s Team. Right now, that’s almost an impossible dream.

see also NFL News: CeeDee Lamb has big answer for Jerry Jones after new contract offer by Dallas Cowboys

In fact, many fans and experts believes Cooper Rush should get the No.2 spot and, if things doesn’t get better, Lance should be out of the Cowboys. This was Jerry Jones answer before the final game of preseason.

Advertisement

“I would like to see us really be able to have our quarterback depth. I would like to see him get some more work in this weekend, that would be number-one. Do I need to see any more from Trey Lance? The answer is yes, but he’s going to be on the 53.”

Advertisement