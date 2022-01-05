Denver Broncos take on Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver for the Week 18 in the 2021-22 NFL regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs meet in the Week 18 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will take place at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The home team want to win their last regular season game. Here is all the detailed information about this National Football League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Broncos will close the regular season with a negative record as the team has only 7 wins and 9 losses. Although the season started well for them with three consecutive victories, after that magnificent start the team lost four consecutive games.

Kansas City Chiefs are in the second spot of the AFC Playoff Standings with 11-5-0, and the Titans are in the first spot with the same record but if the Chiefs win this game and the Titans lose in Week 18 against the Texans then the top spot in the AFC will go to the Chiefs.

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs: Date

Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs play for the Week 18 in the 2021-22 NFL regular season on Saturday, January 8 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The visitors won’t let the home team to win that easy despite they are already inside the postseason.

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs at the 2021-22 NFL regular season

This game for the Week 18 in the 2021-22 NFL regular season, Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday, January 8, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass



