TheCleveland Browns addressed their two biggest issues from last season in the offseason. Hiring Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator and bringing in Za’Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson would revamp their defense, and having a full training camp with Deshaun Watson was supposed to do wonders for their offense.

Despite some skepticism, they still had the personnel to be a force out of the AFC North. That’s why their 2-2 record has been somewhat disappointing, especially considering the fact that they’ve lost two of their three divisional contests thus far.

The Browns’ defense has been as good as advertised, ranking near the top of the NFL in most significant categories (like passing yards, completion percentage, passing touchdowns, first downs). The offense, on the other hand, has been inconsistent, and they could be without their most important player for the foreseeable future.

Deshaun Watson Is Out Indefinitely

According to ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin, Waton’s shoulder injury is more complicated than it was originally reported. It’s not a simple AC joint strain but a right rotator cuff contusion, which “prevents him from being able to throw and drive the ball with velocity.”

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com points out that Watson will now miss his second consecutive game — and third week — with P.J. Walker stepping in to start vs. the San Francisco 49ers instead.

Watson has yet to practice since being medically cleared on October 1. He stated that he would suit up vs. the Baltimore Ravens before changing his mind shortly before tip-off, a decision that sparked some criticism among his colleagues, with some questioning his toughness and stating that he was at risk of losing the locker room’s credibility.

The Season Could Be On The Line

Facing the undefeated Niners without Watson is an uphill battle. The Browns could find themselves with a 2-3 record and with their BYE week already in the rearview mirror.

They still have a rematch vs. all three divisional rivals ahead, and those games are always a toss up. They did beat the Cincinnati Bengals, but Joe Burrow was coming off an injury and with limited mobility in that matchup.

Personnel-wise, they shouldn’t find much trouble getting past the Arizona Cardinals, but they still have dates with stout defenses like the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets.

The Watson Ripple Effect

The Browns faced plenty of backlash when they traded for Deshaun Watson. He was in the midst of a legal battle with nearly two dozen women over alleged inappropiate behavior during massage sessions, and they rewarded him with a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract.

That put the entire orgnization in a tough spot ahead of this season, including HC Kevin Stefanski. The Browns have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and there should be no excuses this time around after all the moves they’ve made.

Even GM Andrew Berry — the one who traded for Watson and gave him that massive deal — could be out of his job if the Browns fail to live up to the expectations this season.

That puts the teams at a crossroads. Watson has made it clear that he won’t suit up unless he feels like he can play at a high level, but the clock is ticking, and they cannot afford to wait for him for much longer.