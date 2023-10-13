NFL: The 35 different quarterbacks who started for the Browns since 1999

Cleveland Browns fans received some bad news ahead of their upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Deshaun Watson was ruled out with a shoulder bruise, which is why PJ Walker will be under center on Sunday.

The 28-year-old picked up the injury in Week 3, during the team’s comfortable victory over the Tennessee Titans. He was medically cleared to start against the Baltimore Ravens the following week but Kevin Stefanski decided not to risk him.

While Watson’s level has been quite disappointing so far, this is still not good for the Browns, who have struggled for consistency at quarterback for a very long time. In fact, Walker will be their 36th starting quarterback since 1999.

PJ Walker to become Browns’ 36th starting quarterback in the last 24 years

Life hasn’t been easy for Browns fans since the team started to play in Cleveland in 1999. In fact, they are the NFL team that started more quarterbacks in the last 24 years. Many hoped that going after Watson would finally end with their misery, but the former Houston Texans star has yet to live up to the expectations.

A few years ago, Baker Mayfield was also seen as the possible savior of a franchise that craves to create good memories with a dependable guy under center. Now, PJ Walker is set to become the 36th different player to take the team’s offensive reins. These are the previous quarterbacks who started for the Browns:

Tim Couch, Ty Detmer, Doug Pederson, Spergon Wynn, Kelly Holcomb, Jeff Garcia, Luke McCown, Trent Dilfer, Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Ken Dorsey, Bruce Gradkowski, Colt McCoy, Jake Delhomme, Seneca Wallace, Brandon Weeden, Thad Lewis, Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Connor Shaw, Josh McCown, Austin Davis, Cody Kessler, Robert Griffin III, DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan, Baker Mayfield, Tyrod Taylor, Case Keenum, Nick Mullens, Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Kevin Stefanski explains why Browns won’t start Watson

Though Watson has been throwing as part of his recovery process, the fact that he couldn’t practice with the rest of his teammates made Stefanski decide not to start him. The Browns coach said the quarterback wanted to start “very badly,” but that the smart thing was to let him treat the injury.

“He’s making progress,” Stefanski said. “He’s working very, very hard. But just wasn’t ready to get to the level where he could practice and be effective just yet. But he’s making progress.”

The Browns gave up three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two fourth-rounders to get Watson from the Texans, but his level in Cleveland has so far left much to be desired.

In three games in 2023, Watson has thrown for 678 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 63.7 percent of his passes, with an 87.8 passer rating. He also recorded 83 rushing yards with a touchdown. Even so, the Browns haven’t improved the way they hoped with him on the field yet.