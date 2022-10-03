Another injured player for the Lions, but despite multiple injuries they are playing better than last season. Check here when Cephus will return.

Detroit Lions: How long will it take for Quintez Cephus to recover?

The Detroit Lions are underdogs but with Jared Goff things are looking up for the franchise in 2022 with multiple games where they came up short and lost by a small margin against the Vikings, Eagles and Seahawks.

The Detroit Lions offensive line needs Quintez Cephus but unfortunately he was injured during the Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks where the Lions lost 45-48 at home.

Cephus isn't the Lions' big star, but he's one of the top wide receivers Jared Goff needs to win games. But without Cephus, things could get worse for the Lions' offensive line.

Will the recovery of Quintez Cephus be long?

Until now, it is not confirmed what type of injury Quintez Cephus has, but it is likely that this injury is related to his ankle since he was spotted using a walking boot. Quintez left the game in the third quarter, he is likely to return in 2 weeks or less (if it's ankle sprain or similar).

The good news is that Quintez made a quick recovery from two major injuries during 2021 (collarbone and hip). The official news about his injury will come out before the start of Week 5.

The Lions need all of their wide receivers healthy, as during Week 4 it was obvious they needed Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and DJ Chark (ankle). So far the Lions have only two healthy Wide Receivers, Raymond and Reynolds.