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Dexter Lawrence requests trade: What’s his contract with NY Giants?

Dexter Lawrence wants to part ways with the New York Giants, but what are the financial repercussions for this.

Dexter Lawrence #97 of the New York Giants
© Ian Maule/Getty ImagesDexter Lawrence #97 of the New York Giants

The New York Giants got hit with a bomb as arguably their best defensive player, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, requested a trade to get out of the franchise. This means this could send the team’s offseason plans into disarray.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Lawrence requested a trade after two years of trying to negotiate a contract. With the arrival of John Harbaugh, thoughts were that Lawrence’s situation would be better, but no, he wants out.

Lawrence has two years left in his deal with the Giants, and is poised to make $20 million for the 2026 NFL season. For the 2027 season, Lawrence will have a $26.46 million salary. Hence, any team trading for him should be prepared to pay him.

Lawrence is a defensive force in the NFL

The Giants will certainly miss Lawrence if they grant the wish of the player. Lawrence is an All Pro talent. He is also just 28 years old, in the middle of his prime. However, he is coming off a career-low 0-5 sacks last season.

Having said that, Lawrence is a three-time Pro Bowler, that constantly requires double-teams in the interior. Lawrence has an elite run defense, a pass-rush from the inside and lots of durability. He is an absolute disruptor.

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NY Giants believe Isaiah Likely will thrive with QB Jaxson Dart amid Jeremiyah Love rumors ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Dexter Lawrence’s possible destinations

Many analysts have speculated on Lawrence’s future even before the trade request was made public. Among the possible destinations, the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and the Jacksonville Jaguars top the list.

All of these are teams with high projections to at least make the NFL playoffs. The more intriguing ones are the Bengals, who have an incredible offense, but one of the worst defenses in the league, and Lawrence could definitely put them into new heights with his arrival.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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