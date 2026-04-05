NY Giants believe Isaiah Likely will thrive with QB Jaxson Dart amid Jeremiyah Love rumors ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

John Harbaugh is convinced that Isaiah Likely will have a great impact with the New York Giants playing alongside Jaxson Dart. He even took a slight shot at the Ravens to praise his tight end.

“When you see a player do it every day, you got a pretty good idea what he’s capable of. So, I’m certain he’s going to be able to put up the numbers you’re talking about. The stats. That wasn’t part of the thing in Baltimore because of the supporting cast so to speak.”

Harbaugh has built an offense with very interesting names such as Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, Cam Skattebo, Darnell Mooney, and Calvin Austin III. The first step is to compete again in the NFC East against the Eagles, Commanders, and Cowboys.

Advertisement

NY Giants and the 2026 NFL Draft

Additionally, the New York Giants hold the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, so that could be another big splash for the franchise. Although several reports have indicated that the Giants could select standout safety Caleb Downs, nothing is certain.

Jeremiyah Love to the NY Giants?

Jeremiyah Love is the name that could change the direction of the 2026 Draft for the New York Giants. If the running back is available at No. 5, the defense could wait with the goal of landing a generational player. That would be a massive boost for Jaxson Dart.