NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart earns praise from star WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has spent only a short time around Jaxson Dart, but the veteran receiver already likes what he sees from the Giants quarterback.

Odell Beckham Jr. is still fighting to earn a roster spot with the New York Giants, but the veteran wide receiver has already come away impressed by what he has seen from quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The Giants are in a new era with Dart expected to become the face of the franchise. As a result, every endorsement from respected veterans carries weight, especially when it comes from a player who has spent more than a decade in the NFL.

“He’s very good. I watched him last year. He likes to have fun. He enjoys the game of football and that’s something great to see from a young quarterback. He’s got a great arm on him. He’s got a lot of swag.”

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Odell Beckham Jr. jokes about his connection with Jaxson Dart

Although Beckham praised Dart’s talent and personality, he admitted that their relationship is still in its early stages. The veteran wide receiver even joked that most of their connection comes from their college football backgrounds.

Beckham starred at LSU before becoming an NFL star, while Dart made his name at Ole Miss. That history led to a humorous response when Beckham was asked about his bond with the Giants quarterback. “The only connection we really have is LSU used to beat the hell out of Ole Miss. So, that’s about it.”

The lighthearted comment reflects what appears to be a positive dynamic between the veteran receiver and the young quarterback. As the Giants continue preparing for the 2026 season, Beckham’s praise will only add to the excitement surrounding Dart and the organization’s hopes that he can become the franchise quarterback they’ve been searching for.