NCAAB News: Hannah Hidalgo sets another mark at Notre Dame

Not many people in college basketball are as explosive and versatile as Hannah Hidalgo. Her ability to dominate on both ends of the floor is remarkable, especially for a player her size.

That’s why it’s not surprising anymore to see her set new marks and milestones. That happened again on Sunday’s win over No. 21 California, leading the No. 3 Fighting Irish.

That game marked her 14th straight outing with at least 20 points. Notably, it also tied her with Seattle Storm star Sklar Diggins-Smith with 45 20+ games, which is good for the fourth-most all time. She also topped the 1,000 point-plateau.

Hannah Hidalgo reacts to scoring 1,000 career points

“It’s truly a blessing to be able to reach that goal considering all of the guards like Arike (Ogunbowale), Skylar (Diggins-Smith), Jewell (Loyd) that have come through this program. I’m honored to have this accolade,” Hidalgo said.

The talented guard became the quickest player in program history to reach 1,000 career points. She’s currently averaging a whopping 26.0 points per game, trailing only FSU’s Ta’Niya Latson (26.2).

If that wasn’t enough, she’s also leading the program’s all-time leaderboard in points per game (23.8), steals per game (4.4), PER (35.1), and usage percentage (31.2).