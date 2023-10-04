The Chicago Bears are perhaps the worst team in the National Football League right now, and we’re not talking just about their record. Despite all the promising signs we saw of Justin Fields last season, they haven’t been able to give him a hand.

Fields complained about the way he was being coached earlier in the season. Then, WR Chase Claypool did the same, but the team took a different approach with him, deactivating him shortly after those comments.

With that in mind, the young quarterback recently talked about how the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout made a mistake by throwing his coaches under the bus like that.

Justin Fields Says Chase Claypool Made A Mistake

“I think he knows that he kind of messed up by saying that, but I wish him nothing but the best,” Fields told Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “He’s a talented player, and he’s a great person, has a good heart and works really hard. Definitely going to be staying in touch with him regardless of what happens.”

The ironic part is that Fields did exactly the same, but he wasn’t punished. Moreover, it’s not like they weren’t right to be frustrated with their coaches, but they should’ve taken a different approach.

Whatever the case, the Bears look like a mess from top to bottom, and if they end up with the first-overall pick again, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them moving on from Fields.