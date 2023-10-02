The Chicago Bears are really struggling this year, but not all hope is lost. Following their disappointing 0-4 start, the NFC North squad has received some exciting news for the upcoming future.

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season was very important for the Bears. Chicago faced the Denver Broncos at home in a game that would give any of both squads their first win of the year.

Despite holding a 21-point lead over Denver, the Bears suffered a 31-28 defeat to the Broncos. While their season has been truly disappointing, there’s still a glimmer of hope remaining for the team.

Bears are on track to have two top draft picks in 2024

The Bears came close to securing their first win of the year against the Broncos. However, Denver mounted an impressive comeback to snatch victory and prolong Chicago’s winless streak.

With more than half of the season remaining, it appears unlikely that the Bears will secure a victory this year. If that trend continues, they may end up with the first-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and possibly even the second pick.

Earlier this year, the Bears traded the first-overall pick with the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the No. 9 spot. However, the NFC South team also added their 2024 first-round pick, and it seems like it will be a top selection.

After four games, the Panthers are also 0-4. If this trend continues through the end of the season, it could result in the Bears having back-to-back picks, which would be excellent news for Chicago, allowing them to select the top two prospects in next year’s draft class.

How many times have the Chicago Bears had the 1st overall pick?

The Chicago Bears have had two first-overall picks in their history: Tom Harmon (1941) and Bob Fenimore (1947).