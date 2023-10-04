So far, only two teams are mired in a losing streak, while last week in Week 4, there were many more than two teams entering Week 5 with an 0-4 record. On the other hand, Purdy’s 49ers and Hurts’ Eagles are undefeated.

In Week 4, the Denver Broncos managed to break out of an 0-3 losing streak by winning on the road 31-28. Another team that also came out of a bad streak was the Minnesota Vikings.

For now, there are no big favorites to make the playoffs, but the teams with the best records within each conference could be the ones that enter Week 5 with the highest expectations.

Who are the 0-4 teams entering Week 5?

According to NFL stats and Pro Football Reference, the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears are both entering Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season with 0-4 records. The Panthers recently lost their fourth game against the Vikings, and the Bears against the Broncos.

Upcoming games for Bears and Panthers:

Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders – October 5, 8:15 PM ET

Carolina Panthers vs Detroit Lions – October 8, 1:00 PM ET

The Panthers started the season with high hopes after acquiring the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft and using it to select quarterback Bryce Young. However, Young has struggled in his rookie season.