Did Manuel Turizo get paid to perform at halftime of Falcons vs Bengals in 2026 NFL Madrid game?

Manuel Turizo is set to bring Latin music to the 2026 NFL Madrid game between the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals, but questions remain about the Colombian singer’s involvement in the halftime show.

Manuel Turizo will headline the halftime show of the 2026 NFL Madrid Game, bringing his hits to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. He was selected to perform during the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 AM ET. The 26-year-old artist is known for combining reggaeton, pop and tropical sounds, with international hits such as “La Bachata”, “El Merengue”, “Vagabundo” and “Una Lady Como Tu”.

In an interview ahead of the game, the Colombian singer described the preparation for the performance as an exciting process, explaining that he had been closely involved in reviewing production details and the stage setup.

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Did Manuel Turizo get paid for his NFL halftime performance?

The NFL has not officially disclosed whether Manuel Turizo received a performance fee for the 2026 Madrid Game. Typically, artists benefit from these appearances through the massive exposure they receive.

Manuel Turizo attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina (Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The league’s October 9 announcement confirmed his participation, while its October 10 release included the Madrid concert in its seven-show international entertainment program presented by American Express.

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There is some context from the NFL’s approach to its Super Bowl halftime shows. In 2022, NFL communications executive Brian McCarthy told Newsweek that the league covers production expenses and pays performers union-scale compensation, but does not provide an appearance fee.

That policy has also been reported by CBS News in its coverage of the 2026 Super Bowl. However, there is no public confirmation that the same compensation arrangement applies to the NFL’s international halftime performances.

Key takeaways

Manuel Turizo will headline the halftime show of the 2026 NFL Madrid Game.

the halftime show of the 2026 NFL Madrid Game. The NFL has not disclosed if Manuel Turizo received a halftime performance fee.

if Manuel Turizo received a halftime performance fee. The NFL covers production expenses and union scale rather than paying Super Bowl appearance fees.