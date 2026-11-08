How many fans are attending Falcons vs Bengals in Madrid today for 2026 NFL Week 9?

The Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals are heading to Madrid for the 2026 NFL Week 9 matchup, as the Santiago Bernabeu prepares to welcome a massive crowd for the league’s latest international game.

Madrid is preparing for another major NFL spectacle, with approximately 83,400 fans expected to attend the Falcons vs. Bengals game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, according to the city’s official mobility plan.

The 2026 NFL Week 9 matchup will bring American football back to the Spanish capital for the second consecutive year, with the iconic Real Madrid venue once again at the center of the league’s international expansion.

The game is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, November 8, at 9:30 AM ET. Beyond the matchup itself, the NFL has organized several fan experiences and events throughout Madrid, turning the game into a weekend-long celebration.

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How does the NFL Madrid Game compare to other international games?

The 2026 NFL Madrid Game is one of nine international regular-season matchups scheduled for the season, making it part of the league’s most extensive international slate to date.

Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons tosses the ball to Bijan Robinson #7 (Source: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Bengals and Falcons will meet on November 8, as the NFL continues expanding its presence across Europe, South America, Australia and North America. The 2026 schedule includes games in seven countries and eight stadiums across four continents.

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Madrid is also building a stronger connection with the NFL after hosting its first regular-season game in November 2025. That matchup between the Dolphins and Commanders attracted 78,610 spectators to the Bernabeu.

The 2026 edition will therefore mark the second consecutive year that Spain hosts an official NFL regular-season game. The Spanish capital’s previous attendance figure compares favorably with other recent international events.

Another important indicator is the audience beyond the stadium. The 2025 international games broadcast on NFL Network averaged 6.2 million viewers across six matchups, making it the network’s most-watched international season at the time.

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What fan events are taking place in Madrid for Falcons vs. Bengals?

Madrid is hosting several NFL fan events ahead of Falcons vs. Bengals, including a free NFL House, an interactive football experience at Plaza de España, team-specific gatherings and activities around the Santiago Bernabeu.

The celebrations began during game week, giving supporters opportunities to experience American football, meet fellow fans and enjoy activities beyond Sunday’s matchup.

One of the main attractions is NFL House Madrid, presented by Adobe, which will operate on November 6 and 7 from noon to 8 PM at the Palacio de las Alhajas. The free, family-friendly experience features the Vince Lombardi Trophy, all 60 Super Bowl rings and more.

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Cincinnati supporters will have a meeting point at Ocean Rock Bar, which is serving as the official Who Dey Nation gathering spot in Madrid. The bar has activities and special offers throughout the week, with a fan meetup scheduled for Saturday from 7 PM to 10 PM.

Atlanta fans will have an opportunity to show their team spirit on game day with the Dirty Birds Fan Walk to the Bernabeu. The gathering is scheduled for Sunday, November 8, from 1 PM to 1:15 PM, departing from Mira Miranda Madrid on Paseo de la Castellana.

Key takeaways

Approximately 83,400 fans are expected at Santiago Bernabeu for Falcons vs. Bengals.

are expected at Santiago Bernabeu for Falcons vs. Bengals. The 2026 NFL schedule features nine international regular-season matchups across four continents.

features nine international regular-season matchups across four continents. NFL House Madrid will showcase the Vince Lombardi Trophy and 60 Super Bowl rings.