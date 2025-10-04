Dillon Gabriel, not Shedeur Sanders, will prolong a Browns’ infamous record following Joe Flacco getting benched

The Cleveland Browns prepare for their Week 5 games vs. the Minnesota Vikings with Dillon Gabriel as their quarterback,. This also marks a new high on one of the most infamous records in the NFL. With Joe Flacco getting benched and Shedeur Sanders waiting for his chance, the team will try to finally establish a franchise QB.

Dillon Gabriel will be the 41st quarterback to start a game for Cleveland since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999. This puts them 11 names above the next team during this timeframe. The Bears have had 30.

Among the most notable names that repped the Browns’ jersey during this time are Doug Pederson, Johnny Manziel, Robert Griffin III, Baker Mayfield, Tyrod Taylor, Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston. The fact that the team hasn’t been able to have a proper, established star under center since 1999 speaks volumes as to why the Browns haven’t had any kind of success.

Will Shedeur Sanders get his shot this season?

Gabriel is a rookie but he is no guarantee of success. In fact, the last 16 QBs that made their first career starts with the Browns lost their game. This is not nice for Gabriel, or for Shedeur Sanders once he is given the chance. Whether that’s this season or not remains to be seen but odds are stacked against the former Colorado player.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns

Gabriel is now the starter but things could continue to go south. It’s not out of the realm of possibilities that head coach Kevin Stefanski tries to motivate his team by putting the mediatic Sanders under center. Of course, it all depends on how Gabriel fares.

The Browns are wasting a great defense

The Browns’ defense is very good. Usually, they will keep the team in games but their offense has been so bad that they just can’t produce enough points to win. Having defensive stars like defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward, you’d think the team will try to implement a good enough offense, but it doesn’t even have a solidified quarterback.

The worst part is the Browns do have offensive talent. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins has proven to be a great player. They have solid players like wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, or tight ends David Njoku and Harold Fannin. However, all this is not enough if your quarterback can’t deliver.