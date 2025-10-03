Minnesota Vikings confirm multiple roster absences before Week 5 game vs Cleveland Browns

The Minnesota Vikings opened the 2025 NFL season with an impressive victory over the Chicago Bears but have since struggled to maintain that momentum, now sitting at a 2-2 record. Head coach Kevin O’Connell faces a crucial opportunity to turn the tide as they prepare to face the Browns in Week 5. Despite this chance, the Vikings confront a significant challenge, with several key players sidelined for the upcoming game.

According to Adam Schefter on X (formerly Twitter), the Vikings face a challenging lineup shift as they’ll be without important players: (QB) J.J. McCarthy, (G) Donovan Jackson, (C) Ryan Kelly, (OT) Brian O’Neill, (OL) Michael Jurgens and (OLB) Andrew Van Ginkel. For that reason, head coach Kevin O’Connell must swiftly adjust his strategy and make significant rotations to maintain competitiveness and steer the team back to its winning ways.

Not only does head coach O’Connell contend with the recent six absentees, but the number could rise in the coming days. The Vikings’ latest injury report lists Ben Yurosek, Tyler Batty, and C.J. Ham as questionable due to knee issues, though they’re not entirely ruled out. This string of injuries has undoubtedly hindered the team from establishing a winning form akin to the Buffalo Bills.

Justin Jefferson and Carson Wentz are poised to lead Vikings again to the winning path

Facing a wave of injuries, the Vikings lean on head coach Kevin O’Connell’s optimism for offensive stars Justin Jefferson and Carson Wentz. Despite missing J.J. McCarthy, the 32-year-old Wentz remains a stalwart, averaging 44 completions from 66 attempts for 523 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Challenging team circumstances have constrained his opportunities to shine, yet Wentz consistently delivers solid performances.

#18 Justin Jefferson and #11 Carson Wentz of Minnesota Vikings.

Justin Jefferson stands as the cornerstone of the Vikings’ offense, crucial to any success they find on the field. Despite a challenging start to the 2025 NFL season, the 26-year-old star has already amassed 22 receptions for 326 yards and one touchdown, with an impressive 126 receiving yards at his peak in Week 4. As the Vikings prepare to face the Browns, he remains pivotal in leading the team back to victory.

What’s next for the Vikings after Week 5 clash vs Browns?

Following their matchup with the Cleveland Browns, the Minnesota Vikings have two crucial games remaining before the end of October. Kevin O’Connell’s team hosts Super Bowl LIX winners, the Philadelphia Eagles, on October 19. It then concludes the month with a visit to the Los Angeles Chargers on October 23, seeking to maintain a winning streak that will allow it to rebound from its start to the 2025 NFL season.