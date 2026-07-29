DK Metcalf reveals communication problems with Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers under Mike Tomlin

DK Metcalf's latest comments about working with Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy have caught the attention of Steelers fans.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new era under head coach Mike McCarthy, and one of the biggest storylines throughout training camp has been the growing chemistry between Aaron Rodgers and star wide receiver DK Metcalf.

McCarthy replaced Mike Tomlin after the 2025 season, bringing a new offensive philosophy that the Steelers hope will maximize Rodgers during what is expected to be the final season of his legendary NFL career. With expectations soaring, every comment from players about the new system is being closely analyzed.

Metcalf’s latest remarks have generated plenty of discussion because many fans believe they subtly highlight one of the biggest problems with Pittsburgh’s offense last season under Tomlin: communication between the quarterback and his receivers.

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DK Metcalf praises communication under Mike McCarthy

Speaking about working with Aaron Rodgers in Mike McCarthy’s offense, DK Metcalf explained how the communication process has changed throughout the week.

“There were a lot of times where he would ask me what routes I want. I could’ve said, ‘I like this route’ or ‘I don’t like this route’ early on in the week instead of letting it bleed until Sunday. And then we’d get in the game and we’d both be on eggshells not knowing what the other one is thinking, but now it’s like an open form of communication. I like X, Y and Z, he likes X, Y and Z and we can both move forward.”

The comments suggest that Rodgers and Metcalf are building their game plan collaboratively throughout the week instead of waiting until game day to solve potential issues.

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A subtle shot at Mike Tomlin?

DK Metcalf never directly criticized Mike Mike Tomlin or the Steelers’ 2025 coaching staff. However, many observers have interpreted his comments as an indirect comparison between last year’s offensive operation and the approach being implemented by McCarthy.

The emphasis on open communication and adjusting route concepts early in the week appears to contrast with the uncertainty Metcalf described experiencing on Sundays.

Whether intentional or not, the message is clear: the Steelers believe their offense is operating differently in 2026. If the improved communication between Rodgers and Metcalf translates onto the field, Pittsburgh could have one of the NFL’s most dangerous passing attacks this season.