Aaron Rodgers doubles down on retirement after 2026 season with Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has made his future crystal clear: the 2026 NFL season witht he Pittsburgh Steelers will mark the final chapter of his Hall of Fame career.

After the 2025 NFL season, rumors swirled that Aaron Rodgers might hang up his cleats for good. He ultimately decided to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for 2026, but the 42-year-old quarterback has doubled down that this campaign will unequivocally be the final season of his career.

Speaking to reporters as training camp opened at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Rodgers shut down any possibility of continuing into 2027, stating there is ‘zero debate’ about his upcoming retirement.

“Yeah, this is it,” Rodgers told reporters on Tuesday on 2026 being his final season. “No, zero debate,” he added on whether there could be a decision change after the campaign ends.

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The Mike McCarthy factor

Following the 2025 season, longtime head coach Mike Tomlin stepped down, leading the Steelers to hire Mike McCarthy. The head coaching search was deeply tied to Rodgers: the front office wanted to give their star passer every reason to stay by reuniting him with the coach he won Super Bowl XLV alongside during their 13-year tenure in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The strategy paid off. Rodgers confirmed that McCarthy’s arrival was the central catalyst behind his decision to return for a 22nd NFL season and that even his wife played a crucial role.

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“I thought last year might be it and then Mike [McCarthy] got hired, and then talked to the wife and she said, ‘You can do one more year. See if it works out.’ And then it kinda all came together,” the QB added.

Life after Rodgers: An uncertain QB future

Pittsburgh currently carries four quarterbacks on its roster: Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and rookie Drew Allar. Once Rodgers steps away in 2027, the front office will face a pivotal decision on whether to promote from within or target a high-profile passer in the NFL Draft.

While veteran Mason Rudolph enters camp as the No. 2 option on the depth chart, the Steelers drafting quarterbacks in consecutive years—Ohio State’s Will Howard in 2025 and Penn State’s Drew Allar in 2026—signals that the franchise lacks long-term faith in Rudolph as the primary successor.