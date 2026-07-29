Steelers confirm QB depth chart to start 2026 training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially ready to begin 2026 training camp, and one of the biggest questions surrounding the team has finally been answered. Head coach Mike McCarthy has confirmed how the quarterback depth chart will look as practices get underway, providing the clearest indication yet of the organization’s plans for the upcoming season.

As expected, Aaron Rodgers will enter camp as the unquestioned starting quarterback after deciding to return for what is expected to be the final season of his NFL career. However, the biggest intrigue surrounded the backup roles, especially after an offseason filled with speculation about the futures of Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and rookie Drew Allar.

McCarthy’s decision offers an early glimpse into how the Steelers currently view their quarterback room, and it may also reveal who is truly in the race to become Pittsburgh’s next franchise quarterback once Rodgers retires.

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What’s the Steelers’ quarterback depth chart?

Mike McCarthy confirmed that Aaron Rodgers will work with the first-team offense throughout training camp. Mason Rudolph will receive the second-team reps, while Will Howard and Drew Allar will split snaps with the third team.

The announcement is particularly notable because Howard had gained momentum throughout the offseason. After McCarthy’s arrival, many believed the second-year quarterback had positioned himself to become Rodgers’ primary backup following an encouraging showing during offseason activities.

Instead, the veteran Rudolph has reclaimed the No. 2 spot he held for much of the 2025 season, signaling that experience currently carries more weight than long-term potential.

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What happened with Will Howard and Drew Allar?

Aaron Rodgers remains firmly established as the Steelers’ starter, but everyone inside the organization understands this is expected to be the final year of his legendary career. That means the real competition is about the future.

Will Howard enters his second NFL season after arriving as a national champion from Ohio State, while Allar was selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft following an impressive career at Penn State. Both quarterbacks are viewed as potential long-term options for Pittsburgh.

However, the fact that Rudolph will begin camp as Rodgers’ backup suggests the Steelers do not yet believe either young quarterback is ready to handle that responsibility. That could change as training camp and the preseason unfold, but for now, McCarthy has made it clear that the veteran is next in line behind Rodgers while the franchise continues evaluating the future at the position.