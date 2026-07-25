Steelers sign quarterback Drew Allar as possible Aaron Rodgers’ successor

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still looking for the ir franchise quarterback of the future.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new era after longtime head coach Mike Tomlin and the organization decided to part ways following the 2025 season. A surprising move.

His replacement, Mike McCarthy, immediately faced one of the franchise’s biggest challenges: convincing Aaron Rodgers to return for one final season instead of retiring. McCarthy succeeded, giving Pittsburgh another year with the future Hall of Fame quarterback while the team prepares for life after Rodgers.

Even so, the front office remained focused on the future. With Rodgers expected to retire after the 2026 season, the Steelers knew they needed to identify a long-term answer at quarterback.

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Steelers make major investment in Drew Allar

Behind Aaron Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback depth chart currently features Mason Rudolph and Will Howard, who enters his second NFL season.

However, during the 2026 NFL Draft, general manager Omar Khan and McCarthy made a surprising move by selecting former Penn State quarterback Drew Allar in the third round. The selection immediately fueled speculation that Pittsburgh viewed Allar as much more than a developmental backup.

Drew Allar officially signs rookie contract with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now officially signed Allar to his rookie deal, a four-year contract that gives the organization time to develop him behind Aaron Rodgers.

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With Rodgers expected to mentor the young quarterback during what could be his final NFL season, Allar will have an opportunity to learn from one of the greatest passers in league history before potentially taking over as Pittsburgh’s starter.

While nothing has been guaranteed, the Steelers clearly believe Allar has the talent to become the franchise’s quarterback of the future. If his development goes according to plan, they may already have a succession plan in place for the post-Rodgers era or at least a competition for that spot with Howard.